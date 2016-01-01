See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Norcross, GA
Dr. Luis Vizcarra-Falla, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Luis Vizcarra-Falla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norcross, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF LA PLATA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    6825 Jimmy Carter Blvd Ste 1490, Norcross, GA 30071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 615-2565

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Luis Vizcarra-Falla, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1497029565
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint John's Episcopal Hospital at South Shore
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF LA PLATA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Vizcarra-Falla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vizcarra-Falla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vizcarra-Falla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vizcarra-Falla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vizcarra-Falla.

