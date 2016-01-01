Dr. Luis Victores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Victores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Victores, MD
Overview
Dr. Luis Victores, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs and Palmetto General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 315 W 49th St, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 820-4426
Hospital Affiliations
- Hialeah Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Luis Victores, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1952330508
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
