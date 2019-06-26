See All Podiatric Surgeons in Brownsville, TX
Dr. Luis Venegas, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Brownsville, TX. 

Dr. Venegas works at Brownsville Podiatric Wound Care and Surgery in Brownsville, TX with other offices in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brownsville Podiatric Wound Care and Surgery
    40 Marsella Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 574-9733
    Harlingen Medical Center
    5505 S Expressway 77 Ste 100, Harlingen, TX 78550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 425-4325
    Harlingen Medical Center
    5501 S Expressway 77, Harlingen, TX 78550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 365-1022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harlingen Medical Center
  • Valley Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 26, 2019
    My husband Rick and I love Dr. Venegas. I recommend him to all my friends or people I meet. I work part time with an insurance agent and all the people that come in and tell me their ailments with feet get my recommendation. My husbands surgery on a nerve on his foot is just fine now and my plantar fascitis is doing good. He told me all I needed was to do the exercise for my nerve and roll my foot on a frozen water bottle and recommended me to physical therapy which I did go to and learned a lot. He always greets us with his beautiful smile. He is the best doctor I have ever seen. We dont like waiting long periods of time in doctors offices but seeing Dr. Venegas smile is a joy. Martha Chaney
    Martha Chaney in BROWNSVILLE, — Jun 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Luis Venegas, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780776963
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Venegas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venegas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Venegas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Venegas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Venegas has seen patients for Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venegas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Venegas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venegas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venegas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venegas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

