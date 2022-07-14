Dr. Luis Vasquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Vasquez, MD
Overview
Dr. Luis Vasquez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from U San Marcos and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.
Locations
UMC - Spine Center and Neurosugery Clinic4824 Alberta Ave # 4, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 521-7731
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vasquez was thorough in his evaluation, plan and execution of his plan with great results
About Dr. Luis Vasquez, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295728855
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Bronx-Lebanon Hosp
- U San Marcos
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Vasquez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasquez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasquez speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasquez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasquez.
