Dr. Luis Vascello, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Luis Vascello, MD is a Registered Nurse in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with University Buenos Aires|University Buenos Aires|University Of Kentucky Hospital|University Of Kentucky Hospital
Locations
BHMG Pain Management1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 302, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vascello is one of the 5 star Drs. They are great people in office and where Raymond has injections can’t say enough good about Dr Vascello explains everything to his patients some may not like the results he has to tell them but he’s great Dr.
About Dr. Luis Vascello, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
- 1679668065
Education & Certifications
- University Buenos Aires|University Buenos Aires|University Of Kentucky Hospital|University Of Kentucky Hospital
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vascello has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vascello using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vascello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Vascello. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vascello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vascello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vascello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.