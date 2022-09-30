Overview

Dr. Luis Vaccarello, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They completed their residency with Mem Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|University Of Pittsburgh Med Center



Dr. Vaccarello works at Zangmeister Cancer Center in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.