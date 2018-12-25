Dr. Usuga has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luis Usuga, MD
Overview
Dr. Luis Usuga, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rowlett, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe.
Dr. Usuga works at
Locations
Dr.deleon's Womens Healthcare Clinic PA3705 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 215, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (972) 463-1811
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor I’ve ever had. Delivered my baby in 2014, and has had my back with any dr appointment for 5 years +. So patient, kind, and genuine. Thankful beyond words!
About Dr. Luis Usuga, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336214048
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Usuga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Usuga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Usuga works at
Dr. Usuga speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Usuga. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Usuga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Usuga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Usuga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.