Dr. Luis Urrea II, MD
Dr. Luis Urrea II, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
El Paso Orthopaedic Surgery Group - A Providence Medical Partners Practice1700 Murchison Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 533-7465
El Paso Orthopaedic Surgery Group - A Providence Medical Partners Practice - East3100 N Lee Trevino Dr, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 533-7465
El Paso Orthopaedic Surgery Group - A Providence Medical Partners Practice - West7420 Remcon Cir Ste A2, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 533-7465
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- Steadman Hawkins Sports Medicine Clinic
- Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- TRINITY UNIVERSITY
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Urrea II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urrea II.
