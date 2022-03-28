Overview

Dr. Luis Tumialan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Tumialan works at Barrow Brain And Spine in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.