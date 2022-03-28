Dr. Luis Tumialan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tumialan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Tumialan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Surgsys LLC7301 E 2nd St Ste 106, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 994-0308
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I had Dr. Tumialan fuse my L5/S1 approximately eight years ago. I thought I was going to be disabled the rest of my life. The surgery gave me total pain free movement and a new lease on life. I am still pain free and doing quite well at 70 years old. Thank You!
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- Emory University
- Naval Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Dr. Tumialan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tumialan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tumialan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tumialan has seen patients for Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tumialan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tumialan speaks French and Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Tumialan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tumialan.
