Dr. Torregrosa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luis Torregrosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luis Torregrosa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Taylor, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital Taylor.
Dr. Torregrosa works at
Locations
Beaumont Rheumatology - Taylor9870 Telegraph Rd Ste B, Taylor, MI 48180 Directions (313) 295-5021
Skyl Physical Medicine & Rheumatology17000 Hubbard Dr Ste 800, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 240-7602
Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn18101 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 436-2898
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Torregrosa was able to give me a diagnosis in one visit after 6+ years of going from Dr. to Dr. looking for answers. So far my treatment plan is doing wonders. And he was so thorough and explained in detail what i needed to know about my disease and sent me home with tons of info to read. I'm glad I made the decision to see him!
About Dr. Luis Torregrosa, MD
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1891765608
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torregrosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torregrosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torregrosa works at
Dr. Torregrosa has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torregrosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Torregrosa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torregrosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torregrosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torregrosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.