Overview

Dr. Luis Torregrosa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Taylor, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital Taylor.



Dr. Torregrosa works at Beaumont Rheumatology - Taylor in Taylor, MI with other offices in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.