Dr. Luis Torero, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Luis Torero, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-2157Monday6:30am - 6:00pmTuesday6:30am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday6:30am - 8:30pmFriday6:30am - 6:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
Advocate Medical Group Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery4440 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 684-4363
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Dr. Torero has been my children's physician for over 15 years. He is extremely knowledgeable and patient. He is truly one of a kind.
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1952399560
- Miller Children's Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine and Pediatric Pulmonology
