Dr. Luis Torero, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Torero works at Duly Health and Care in Winfield, IL with other offices in Oak Lawn, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.