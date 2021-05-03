Dr. Luis Tami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Tami, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luis Tami, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Locations
William R. Alexis MD PA1150 N 35th Ave Ste 240, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 362-3426
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tami is a great doctor! I have seen other cardiologists in the past and he has definitely been the best.
About Dr. Luis Tami, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St Affil Hosps
- Wayne State U Affil Hosps
- Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado
- Internal Medicine
William R. Alexis MD PA
