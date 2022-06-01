Dr. Luis Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Scott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luis Scott, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Scott works at
Locations
Phoenix - Cardiology5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 702-3862
Scottsdale - Cardiology13400 E Shea Blvd # AZ85259, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 702-3862
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scott?
Dr Scott has successfully treated my VT for more than 7 years. He is great at evaluating the problem and describing his proposed treatment. He always provides time to answer any questions.
About Dr. Luis Scott, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- Male
- 1457334104
Education & Certifications
- Ind U|Ochsner Medical Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Scott using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
