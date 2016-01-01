See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Miramar, FL
Dr. Luis Santana Lopez, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Luis Santana Lopez, MD

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Luis Santana Lopez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miramar, FL. 

Dr. Santana Lopez works at Memorial Primary Care in Miramar, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Primary Care
    6730 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 751-5018
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Joint Pain
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Santana Lopez?

    Photo: Dr. Luis Santana Lopez, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Luis Santana Lopez, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Santana Lopez to family and friends

    Dr. Santana Lopez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Santana Lopez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Luis Santana Lopez, MD.

    About Dr. Luis Santana Lopez, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1265848873
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Hospital Miramar
    • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
    • Memorial Hospital West
    • Memorial Regional Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Santana Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santana Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Santana Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Santana Lopez works at Memorial Primary Care in Miramar, FL. View the full address on Dr. Santana Lopez’s profile.

    Dr. Santana Lopez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santana Lopez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santana Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santana Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.