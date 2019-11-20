See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Luis Sandoval Martinez, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Luis Sandoval Martinez, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Luis Sandoval Martinez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Sandoval Martinez works at Houston Eye Associates in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Eye Associates
    1415 North Loop W, Houston, TX 77008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 688-1800
  2. 2
    HoustonOG
    1919 North Loop W Ste 299, Houston, TX 77008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 688-1800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sandoval Martinez?

    Nov 20, 2019
    I’ve been coming to Sandoval for about 5 years and have always been pleased with his office and overall visit. Great bedside manner, always listens to my concerns and answers all of my questions. He’s an extremely great OBGYN. He delivered my son and I’ve kept him for my regular annual visits. He’s bilingual as well. His staff is also amazing. Gotta love Blanca as well as the rest of the staff.
    Rosie — Nov 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Luis Sandoval Martinez, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Luis Sandoval Martinez, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sandoval Martinez to family and friends

    Dr. Sandoval Martinez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sandoval Martinez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Luis Sandoval Martinez, MD.

    About Dr. Luis Sandoval Martinez, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265689590
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Sandoval Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandoval Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sandoval Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sandoval Martinez works at Houston Eye Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sandoval Martinez’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandoval Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandoval Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandoval Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandoval Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Luis Sandoval Martinez, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.