Dr. Luis Sandoval Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luis Sandoval Martinez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Houston Eye Associates1415 North Loop W, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 688-1800
HoustonOG1919 North Loop W Ste 299, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 688-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been coming to Sandoval for about 5 years and have always been pleased with his office and overall visit. Great bedside manner, always listens to my concerns and answers all of my questions. He’s an extremely great OBGYN. He delivered my son and I’ve kept him for my regular annual visits. He’s bilingual as well. His staff is also amazing. Gotta love Blanca as well as the rest of the staff.
About Dr. Luis Sandoval Martinez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265689590
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
