Dr. Luis Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Sanchez, MD
Overview
Dr. Luis Sanchez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from School Of Med Sciences Of Catholic University.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Towngate Medical Center2020 Wellness Way Ste 502, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 399-0447Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanchez?
the doctor Luis Sanches is one of the best in my experience I being his patient for 16 years and I have send all my family to his office .his attention is very professional and his behavior is gentle and familiar.
About Dr. Luis Sanchez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1720172588
Education & Certifications
- St Johns Espiscpl Hsp S Shr
- School Of Med Sciences Of Catholic University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Dr. Sanchez speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.