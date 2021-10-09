Overview

Dr. Luis Sanchez, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Christian Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Sanchez works at Washington Univ Schl Medcn VAS in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Carotid Artery Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.