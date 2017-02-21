Dr. Luis Sabogal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabogal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Sabogal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luis Sabogal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their residency with University Of S Fl College Of Med
Dr. Sabogal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Luis Sabogal MD1800 SW 27th Ave Ste 402, Miami, FL 33145 Directions (305) 563-8807
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sabogal?
Me presenté en la consulta de Doc. para un tratamiento sobre una dolencia. Recibí muy buena atención y he tenido un mejoramiento en mi caso. Lo recomendare a mis amigos si lo necesitan.
About Dr. Luis Sabogal, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1528056256
Education & Certifications
- University Of S Fl College Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabogal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabogal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabogal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabogal works at
Dr. Sabogal has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabogal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabogal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabogal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabogal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabogal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.