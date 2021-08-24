Dr. Luis Rosario, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Rosario, DDS
Overview
Dr. Luis Rosario, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Rosario works at
Locations
Ocala Oral Surgery212 S MAGNOLIA AVE, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 517-2420
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosario?
This guy is absolutely amazing! I can't recommend him enough.
About Dr. Luis Rosario, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- Naval Dental Center
- MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosario has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosario works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosario. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosario.
