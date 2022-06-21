Dr. Luis Romero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Romero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luis Romero, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
Dr. Romero works at
Locations
Memorial Division of Neuroscience601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 206, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 869-2490Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was in extreme pain and could hardly walk. I had spinal stenosis. I was recommended to see Dr. Romero. He is the best! He explained what surgical procedure would be best for me in detail and that would alleviate the pain. It was a lumbar fusion. He answered any questions I had explaining in terms I understood. After the surgery I had a question a few days later and he called me up right away. He is very professional and caring and an excellent surgeon. Everything went smoothly. And I can now walk with no pain!! I highly recommend Dr. Luis Romero.
About Dr. Luis Romero, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1679763783
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
