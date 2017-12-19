Overview

Dr. Luis Rodriguez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Dr. Luis Rodriguez Children's Clinic in McAllen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.