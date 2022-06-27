Dr. Luis Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Luis Rodriguez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
-
1
LPG Pediatrics2484 Caring Way Unit D, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (239) 310-5172
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez?
The whole staff since my children have been patient there since [ ]. Haven''t change they are amazing and caring. I thought since he became part of the Lee system the care was going to go down but no same friendly caring doctor.
About Dr. Luis Rodriguez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1184697781
Education & Certifications
- U Ped Hosp
- U Ped Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Hospital Affiliations
- Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.