Dr. Luis Rios Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.



Dr. Rios Jr works at Rios Center For Plastic Surgery in Edinburg, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.