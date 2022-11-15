Overview

Dr. Luis Redondo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Redondo works at Midwest Orthopaedic Consultants in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Orland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.