Overview

Dr. Luis Rechani, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Miami Lakes, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Rechani works at Miami Lakes Primary Care in Miami Lakes, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL and Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation and Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.