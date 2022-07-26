Dr. Luis Ramos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Ramos, MD
Dr. Luis Ramos, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Mease Countryside Hospital3231 McMullen Booth Rd, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 586-0047
Lakeside Occupational Medical Centers Inc.1400 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL 33771 Directions (727) 586-0047
Bayfront Health7000 4th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33702 Directions (727) 528-9824
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr Ramos is professional and very good with listening to patients and explaining things. I felt less anxious about my situation after seeing him. Even though he went through all the possibilities of why my wound was not healing, he stayed positive and provided me with an excellent treatment plan. After 2 visits he was able to resolve my wound issue that had persisted for 2 months.
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurosurgery
