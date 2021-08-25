Dr. Luis Ramos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Ramos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luis Ramos, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Ramos works at
Locations
Florida Arthritis Center147 Parliament Loop Ste 1005, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 688-9446Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He was the second doctor that finally was able to help and treat my fibromyalgia. This is the best I have felt in 3 years. I hope his plan continues to work for me.
About Dr. Luis Ramos, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1235101486
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramos works at
Dr. Ramos has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.