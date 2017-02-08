Overview

Dr. Luis Ramirez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Ramirez works at WOMENS HEALTH INSTITUTE OF SOUTH TEXAS in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Breech Position and High Risk Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.