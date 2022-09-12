Overview

Dr. Luis Raez, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.



Dr. Raez works at Memorial Cancer Institute in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.