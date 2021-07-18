Dr. Posadas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luis Posadas, MD
Dr. Luis Posadas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Therapy Associates Of Denbigh12725 McManus Blvd Ste 2G, Newport News, VA 23602 Directions (757) 874-1676
Crisis Stabilization Center2244 Executive Dr Ste A, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 315-3650
Wayne A Martin Lcsw PC708 Mobjack Pl, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 873-1958
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Efficient, easy to speak with, wants you to help yourself too and not just meds unless justified. Often sugg counseling as adjunct.
About Dr. Luis Posadas, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Posadas accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Posadas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Posadas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Posadas.
