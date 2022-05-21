Dr. Luis Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Perez, MD
Overview
Dr. Luis Perez, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Children's Urology of the Carolinas230 Baldwin Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 315-6905
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This man basically saved my life when I was 13. He freed me from a childhood of being so sick and bedridden. I am now 25 years old and living my best life.
About Dr. Luis Perez, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez has seen patients for Circumcision, Balanoposthitis and Phimosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perez speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.