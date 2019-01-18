See All Plastic Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Luis Perez, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Luis Perez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.

Dr. Perez works at Physician Partners of America in Tampa, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Habana Office
    4730 N Habana Ave Ste 104, Tampa, FL 33614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 872-4492
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Hand and Plastic Surgery Center
    2318 Greenbranch Dr Ste 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 866-4426
  3. 3
    Hand Care Specialists of Wesley Chapel LLC
    2050 Ashley Oaks Cir Ste 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Florida Orthopedic Partners Wesley Chapel
    2615 Windguard Cir Ste 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 907-9960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Paronychia Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 18, 2019
    I found Dr. Perez to be very accommodating, engaging and helpful. He treated my hand issues during my first visit - did not require a second visit to give me shots in my hands. (I was very happy with this since it seems most times a doctor will want you to come back after the initial visit to have treatment done.) He seemed very interested in hearing about me, my life and my health. Highly recommend!
    Laurie in Land O Lakes, FL — Jan 18, 2019
    About Dr. Luis Perez, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1417081191
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Christine M. Kleinert Institue For Hand and Microsurgery-Senior Fellowship
    Residency
    • General/Plastic Surgery Combined Program
    Medical Education
    • Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Buenos Aires
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perez speaks French, Italian and Spanish.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

