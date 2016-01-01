Overview

Dr. Luis Mejia Perez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Mejia Perez works at Sol Family Heatlhcare in Pomona, CA with other offices in Corona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.