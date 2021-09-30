Overview

Dr. Luis Pena-Hernandez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wellington, FL. They completed their fellowship with Henry Ford Hospital



Dr. Pena-Hernandez works at Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Disorders Institute of South Florida in Wellington, FL with other offices in Lake Worth, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Acute Lower Respiratory Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.