Dr. Luis Pena-Hernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luis Pena-Hernandez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wellington, FL. They completed their fellowship with Henry Ford Hospital
Locations
MSPB Internal Medicine - Dr. Levin & Dr. Schwartz10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 793-5155Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
PCSI - Atlantis5401 S Congress Ave Ste 204, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 967-4118Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pena -Hernandez is Professional and personable' He listened to my every word with his Integrity apparent. I felt very much at home in his Presence, His energy is reflected in his staff, the girls at the desk when I walked in, and his Nurse Nancy. I am grateful for knowing these people
About Dr. Luis Pena-Hernandez, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Spanish
- 1457562159
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
