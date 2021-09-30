See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Wellington, FL
Dr. Luis Pena-Hernandez, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Luis Pena-Hernandez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wellington, FL. They completed their fellowship with Henry Ford Hospital

Dr. Pena-Hernandez works at Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Disorders Institute of South Florida in Wellington, FL with other offices in Lake Worth, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Acute Lower Respiratory Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MSPB Internal Medicine - Dr. Levin & Dr. Schwartz
    10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 793-5155
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    PCSI - Atlantis
    5401 S Congress Ave Ste 204, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 967-4118
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Luis Pena-Hernandez, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1457562159
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Pena-Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pena-Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pena-Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pena-Hernandez has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Acute Lower Respiratory Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pena-Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pena-Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pena-Hernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pena-Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pena-Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

