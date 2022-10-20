Overview

Dr. Luis Palacios, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with White Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Palacios works at MEDICAL PARTNERS OF LAKEWOOD in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.