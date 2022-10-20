Dr. Luis Palacios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palacios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Palacios, MD
Overview
Dr. Luis Palacios, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with White Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Palacios works at
Locations
-
1
Baylor Scott & White Medical Partners Lakewood6333 E Mockingbird Ln Ste 126, Dallas, TX 75214 Directions (214) 826-6005
-
2
Omni Spine Pain Management6243 Retail Rd Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (469) 436-3901
Hospital Affiliations
- White Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palacios?
Dr. Palacious and his staff is medical Home Base for me. I see a cardiologist, and a couple of other specialists, and I can always rely on Dr. Palacious to share records and information with them to ensure I am getting the right attention and correct medications. Even as medical providers everywhere these days are swamped with patients, I get the individual treatment I need.
About Dr. Luis Palacios, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487614392
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palacios has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palacios accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palacios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palacios works at
Dr. Palacios speaks Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Palacios. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palacios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palacios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palacios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.