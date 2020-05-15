Dr. Luis Pagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Pagan, MD
Overview
Dr. Luis Pagan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They completed their residency with Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
Dr. Pagan works at
Locations
Luis R Pagan MD PA7150 W 20th Ave Ste 614, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 826-3366Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Luis Pagan MD9085 SW 87th Ave Ste 210, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 826-3366
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pagan is a very careful dr. who listens to his patients, and is never rushed into a diagnosis. He has a wonderful and humble ability to help the patient in methodologies of easing the pain.
About Dr. Luis Pagan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1104849686
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pagan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pagan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pagan works at
Dr. Pagan speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pagan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pagan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.