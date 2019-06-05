Overview

Dr. Luis Padron, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Padron works at Dr. Luis Padron in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Overweight and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.