Dr. Luis Padilla-Paz, MD

Oncology
4.5 (54)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Luis Padilla-Paz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Anahuac|Universidad An huac M xico Norte and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, Cibola General Hospital, Heart Hospital Of New Mexico and Lovelace Women's Hospital.

Dr. Padilla-Paz works at Women's Cancer & Surgical Care in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Santa Fe, NM, Farmington, NM and Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Vulvar Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Cancer & Surgical Care
    4610 Jefferson Ln NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 916-8839
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Women's Cancer & Surgical Care
    1692 Hospital Dr # 102, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 886-2674
  3. 3
    Women's Cancer & Surgical Care
    610 W PINON ST, Farmington, NM 87401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 886-2670
  4. 4
    Women's Cancer and Surgical Care
    4391 E Lohman Ave Ste A, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 210-9867

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
  • Cibola General Hospital
  • Heart Hospital Of New Mexico
  • Lovelace Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vulvar Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Cervical Cancer

Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Carcinosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 02, 2022
    Doctor was very informative. Easy to understand, took time to explain medical issue.
    Donna Willatto — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Luis Padilla-Paz, MD

    • Oncology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1336252063
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Minnesota|University of Texas Medical Branch
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • Universidad Anahuac|Universidad An huac M xico Norte
