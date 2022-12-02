Overview

Dr. Luis Padilla-Paz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Anahuac|Universidad An huac M xico Norte and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, Cibola General Hospital, Heart Hospital Of New Mexico and Lovelace Women's Hospital.



Dr. Padilla-Paz works at Women's Cancer & Surgical Care in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Santa Fe, NM, Farmington, NM and Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Vulvar Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.