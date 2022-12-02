Dr. Luis Padilla-Paz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padilla-Paz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Padilla-Paz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luis Padilla-Paz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Anahuac|Universidad An huac M xico Norte and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, Cibola General Hospital, Heart Hospital Of New Mexico and Lovelace Women's Hospital.
Dr. Padilla-Paz works at
Locations
-
1
Women's Cancer & Surgical Care4610 Jefferson Ln NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 916-8839Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Women's Cancer & Surgical Care1692 Hospital Dr # 102, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 886-2674
-
3
Women's Cancer & Surgical Care610 W PINON ST, Farmington, NM 87401 Directions (505) 886-2670
-
4
Women's Cancer and Surgical Care4391 E Lohman Ave Ste A, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 210-9867
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
- Cibola General Hospital
- Heart Hospital Of New Mexico
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Padilla-Paz?
Doctor was very informative. Easy to understand, took time to explain medical issue.
About Dr. Luis Padilla-Paz, MD
- Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336252063
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota|University of Texas Medical Branch
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Universidad Anahuac|Universidad An huac M xico Norte
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padilla-Paz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padilla-Paz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padilla-Paz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padilla-Paz works at
Dr. Padilla-Paz has seen patients for Vulvar Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padilla-Paz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Padilla-Paz speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Padilla-Paz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padilla-Paz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padilla-Paz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padilla-Paz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.