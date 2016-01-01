Dr. Oxholm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luis Oxholm, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luis Oxholm, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Oxholm works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jackson County Mental Health1005 E Main St, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 774-8201
- 2 1611 E Barnett Rd, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 709-5056
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oxholm?
About Dr. Luis Oxholm, DO
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1407843725
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oxholm accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oxholm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oxholm works at
Dr. Oxholm has seen patients for Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oxholm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Oxholm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oxholm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oxholm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oxholm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.