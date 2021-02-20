Dr. Luis Ortiz-Munoz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiz-Munoz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Ortiz-Munoz, MD
Dr. Luis Ortiz-Munoz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
South Miami Hospital6200 SW 73rd St, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 666-4633
South Florida Orthopedic Associates4675 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 203, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 663-4649Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 4685 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 201, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 661-2534
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Ortiz is our family cardiologist. He is the best dr n person. Treated my mother n knew always what to to help her. Treated me n moved fast n thorough, otherwise I may not have made it. He is very delicate n has excellent bed side manners. May God keep him enlighten for years to come. Love him
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1568563401
- Cleveland Clinic Florida Hospital
- VA Caribbean Health Care System
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
