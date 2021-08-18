Overview

Dr. Luis Ortiz, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS GUANTANAMO.



Dr. Ortiz works at Fmc New Bailie Dialysis in Augusta, GA with other offices in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, Nephrotic Syndrome and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

