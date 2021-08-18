Dr. Luis Ortiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Ortiz, MD
Dr. Luis Ortiz, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS GUANTANAMO.
Fmc New Bailie Dialysis1717 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions (706) 721-0177
Pediatric Nephrology Clinic at Memorial Hospital4700 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (706) 721-0177
Pediatric Nephrology clinic1120 Laney Walker Blvd # 3, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 721-0177
Best pediatric nephrologist. He will make your kids comfortable and will make their care his priority.
- Pediatric Nephrology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114026242
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Tx Tech University Health Science Center
- Loayza Hosp
- FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS GUANTANAMO
Dr. Ortiz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortiz has seen patients for Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, Nephrotic Syndrome and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ortiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ortiz speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiz.
