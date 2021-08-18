See All Pediatric Nephrologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Luis Ortiz, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Luis Ortiz, MD

Pediatric Nephrology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Luis Ortiz, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS GUANTANAMO.

Dr. Ortiz works at Fmc New Bailie Dialysis in Augusta, GA with other offices in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, Nephrotic Syndrome and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Compare with other Pediatric Nephrology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Asifhusen Mansuri, MD
Dr. Asifhusen Mansuri, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fmc New Bailie Dialysis
    1717 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-0177
  2. 2
    Pediatric Nephrology Clinic at Memorial Hospital
    4700 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-0177
  3. 3
    Pediatric Nephrology clinic
    1120 Laney Walker Blvd # 3, Augusta, GA 30901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-0177

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Nephrotic Syndrome
Proteinuria
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Nephrotic Syndrome
Proteinuria

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Ortiz?

Aug 18, 2021
Best pediatric nephrologist. He will make your kids comfortable and will make their care his priority.
— Aug 18, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Luis Ortiz, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Luis Ortiz, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ortiz to family and friends

Dr. Ortiz's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Ortiz

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Luis Ortiz, MD.

About Dr. Luis Ortiz, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Nephrology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1114026242
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Fellowship
Residency
  • Tx Tech University Health Science Center
Residency
Internship
  • Loayza Hosp
Internship
Medical Education
  • FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS GUANTANAMO
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Luis Ortiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ortiz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ortiz has seen patients for Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, Nephrotic Syndrome and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ortiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Luis Ortiz, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.