Dr. Luis Orihuela, MD

Cardiology
5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Luis Orihuela, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from San Marcos University and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Dr. Orihuela works at ID Associates of Broward in Tamarac, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    ID Associates of Broward
    7421 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 720-3103

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Florida Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Palpitations
Heart Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 12, 2020
    Excellent doctor. Thorough and explains everything. The oofice staff is great!
    Rolando Diaz — Oct 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Luis Orihuela, MD
    About Dr. Luis Orihuela, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1730173568
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor University Medical Center
    • Arzobispo Loayza Hospital, Unmsm
    • Oakwood Hospital
    • San Marcos University
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Orihuela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orihuela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Orihuela has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Orihuela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Orihuela works at ID Associates of Broward in Tamarac, FL. View the full address on Dr. Orihuela’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Orihuela. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orihuela.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orihuela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orihuela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

