Dr. Luis Orezzoli, MD

Pediatrics
4 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Luis Orezzoli, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center

Dr. Orezzoli works at OREZZOLI LOUIS O MD OFFICE in Daytona Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orezzoli Louis O MD Office
    515 Health Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 255-7531

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anemia
Diarrhea
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Luis Orezzoli, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710043559
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Orezzoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orezzoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Orezzoli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Orezzoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Orezzoli works at OREZZOLI LOUIS O MD OFFICE in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Orezzoli’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Orezzoli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orezzoli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orezzoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orezzoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.