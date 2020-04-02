Dr. Luis Orezzoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orezzoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Orezzoli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luis Orezzoli, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
Dr. Orezzoli works at
Locations
1
Orezzoli Louis O MD Office515 Health Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 255-7531
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'll never forget Dr. Orezzoli! He was my daughter's first pediatric doctor when she was a baby. He made me, my husband and even my mother feel at ease about being new parents. I loved that he used a lot of old school/ holistic approaches to caring for children. We moved away, and when my daughter went to her new doctor, I left the office, not feeling that same type of assurance we always got from Dr. Orezzoli. Once the visit was over, my husband looked at me and said, I don't like that doctor, she didn't even "check her hips". :) We miss Dr. Orezzoli and still speak of him and his practice today. Our daughter is 18 years old now, and we've never found a better doctor. Keep up the great work Doc! We miss you!
About Dr. Luis Orezzoli, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1710043559
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
