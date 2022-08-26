See All Ophthalmologists in Aiea, HI
Ophthalmology
18 years of experience
Dr. Luis Omphroy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.

Dr. Omphroy works at Luis C. Omphroy MD LLC in Aiea, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Pterygium and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Gabriela Ortiz-omphroy MD LLC
    98-1247 Kaahumanu St Ste 118A, Aiea, HI 96701 (808) 487-7700
    Luis C. Omphroy MD LLC
    98-1079 Moanalua Rd Ste 680, Aiea, HI 96701 (808) 487-7700

  Pali Momi Medical Center

Visual Field Defects
Pterygium
Floaters
    Aug 26, 2022
    My first surgery ever was with Dr. Omphroy's staff. I researched doctors that specialize in pterygiums and he has the most experience on island. He is thorough, clear, and honest with the pre- and post-op procedures and expectations. He takes his time with his patients and does excellent work! I'm 3 weeks into recovery and doing great.
    Ophthalmology
    18 years of experience
    English
    1528121423
    UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
    Ophthalmology
