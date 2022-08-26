Overview

Dr. Luis Omphroy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.



Dr. Omphroy works at Luis C. Omphroy MD LLC in Aiea, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Pterygium and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.