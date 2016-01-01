See All Perinatal Medicine & Neonatal Medicine Doctors in Santa Maria, CA
Dr. Luis Ochoa-Pelaez, MD

Neonatal Medicine
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Luis Ochoa-Pelaez, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from BOLIVIAN HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN ANDRES / FACULTYOF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ochoa-Pelaez works at Family Medicine Center in Santa Maria, CA with other offices in Oxnard, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Family Medicine Center
    235 N Palisade Dr, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 739-3561
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Family Medicine Center
    1400 E Church St Bldg 8, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 739-3561
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    1600 N Rose Ave # 1104, Oxnard, CA 93030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 988-2795
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    About Dr. Luis Ochoa-Pelaez, MD

    • Neonatal Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1528021383
    Education & Certifications

    • BOLIVIAN HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN ANDRES / FACULTYOF HEALTH SCIENCE
    • Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Marian Regional Medical Center

