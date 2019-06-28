Dr. Luis Noble, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Noble, MD
Overview
Dr. Luis Noble, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Tech Esc Sch Med.
Dr. Noble works at
Locations
-
1
Southwest Center for Reproductive Health, PA700 S Mesa Hills Dr, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 842-9998
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Noble?
Great doctor!
About Dr. Luis Noble, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649367285
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Sthwstn
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Inst Tech Esc Sch Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noble has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noble accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noble works at
Dr. Noble speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Noble. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noble.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.