Dr. Luis Noble, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Luis Noble, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Tech Esc Sch Med.

Dr. Noble works at Southwest Center for Reproductive Health, PA in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southwest Center for Reproductive Health, PA
    700 S Mesa Hills Dr, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 842-9998

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
Cervical Polyps
Endometriosis
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 28, 2019
    Great doctor!
    Gris Flores — Jun 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Luis Noble, MD
    About Dr. Luis Noble, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1649367285
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Tex Sthwstn
    Residency
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Methodist Dallas Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Inst Tech Esc Sch Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Noble, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Noble has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Noble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Noble works at Southwest Center for Reproductive Health, PA in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Noble’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Noble. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noble.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

