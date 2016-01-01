Dr. Luis Nasiff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasiff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Nasiff, MD
Overview
Dr. Luis Nasiff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Banner Fort Collins Medical Center, Coral Gables Hospital, Essentia Health-Fargo, Hialeah Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Lovelace Medical Center, McKee Medical Center, North Colorado Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Nasiff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Digestive Disease Services S FL1435 W 49th Pl Ste 200, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 691-6108
-
2
North Colorado Medical Center1801 16th St, Greeley, CO 80631 Directions (970) 810-4121MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Essentia Health-Fargo3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 Directions (701) 364-8000Monday8:15am - 5:15pmTuesday8:15am - 5:15pmWednesday8:15am - 5:15pmThursday8:15am - 5:15pmFriday8:15am - 5:15pm
-
4
Palmetto General Hospital2001 W 68th St, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 691-6108
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Fort Collins Medical Center
- Coral Gables Hospital
- Essentia Health-Fargo
- Hialeah Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Lovelace Medical Center
- McKee Medical Center
- North Colorado Medical Center
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nasiff?
About Dr. Luis Nasiff, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508840430
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nasiff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nasiff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nasiff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nasiff works at
Dr. Nasiff has seen patients for Gastritis, Anemia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nasiff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nasiff speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasiff. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasiff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasiff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasiff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.