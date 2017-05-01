Overview

Dr. Luis Mojicar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Mojicar works at UCF Health in Orlando, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.