Dr. Luis Mignucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mignucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Mignucci, MD
Overview
Dr. Luis Mignucci, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Mignucci works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Interpretive Diagnostics LLC6160 Windhaven Pkwy Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 378-6908
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mignucci?
Dr Mignucci is a very nice person, who genuinely cares, his PA Heather and Brian are amazing and efficient. My wife had developed Scoliosis and could not move or simply turn herself to get in bed. 8 months later she is mowing the grass cleaning house, and living life.
About Dr. Luis Mignucci, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1407801970
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mignucci has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mignucci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mignucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mignucci works at
Dr. Mignucci has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mignucci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mignucci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mignucci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mignucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mignucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.