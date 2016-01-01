Overview

Dr. Luis Merced, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.



Dr. Merced works at Easycare Florida in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.